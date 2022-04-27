Brokerages Anticipate Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) to report $20.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Precigen posted sales of $24.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year sales of $92.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.41 million to $116.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.30 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $93.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE PGEN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

