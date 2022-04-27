Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $364.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.