Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will announce ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($0.93). Zai Lab reported earnings of ($2.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

ZLAB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 6,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

