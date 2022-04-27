Brokerages Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,616.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,506. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.