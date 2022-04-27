Brokerages Expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Urban Edge Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,085. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

