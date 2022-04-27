Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinaxis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.31.

KXS opened at C$141.13 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$130.88 and a one year high of C$229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2,566.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.85 million.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

