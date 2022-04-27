Brokers Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. PayPal has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 65.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 69.9% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 971.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 36.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

