Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pivotree Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pivotree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

PVT stock opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$85.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.04.

Pivotree Inc provides services focused on the design, implementation, management, and maintenance of complex e-commerce solutions for large enterprises Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Professional and Managed Services. It deploys, manages, and optimizes digital platforms in commerce, master data management, and product information management for retail and branded manufacturers.

