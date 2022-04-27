Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TRP opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

