Brokers Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRCE stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 27.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

