Brokers Set Expectations for Acadian Timber Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.81. The firm has a market cap of C$312.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

