Brokers Set Expectations for Equitable Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.88.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$58.92 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$58.90 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

