Brokers Set Expectations for Equitable Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million.
Equitable Group stock opened at C$58.92 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$58.90 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.
About Equitable Group (Get Rating)
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.