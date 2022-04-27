Brokers Set Expectations for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.