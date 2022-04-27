Brokers Set Expectations for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)
Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.
