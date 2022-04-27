Brokers Set Expectations for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fair Isaac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $588.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.51 and a 200 day moving average of $432.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fair Isaac by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

