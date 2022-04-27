Brokers Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NYSE TRGP opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

