Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

