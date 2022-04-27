Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Buy”

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$71.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAM.A. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

TSE BAM.A traded up C$1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.98. 525,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.85. The company has a market cap of C$101.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$54.27 and a 1-year high of C$79.04.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

