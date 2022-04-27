Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,740.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,457 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

