Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.99). The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

