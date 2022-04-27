Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,736. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

