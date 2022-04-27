Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

BRO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. 1,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

