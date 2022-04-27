Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,736. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.