Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY22 guidance at $2.29-2.33 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.290-$2.330 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

