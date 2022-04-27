Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSX remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Build Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

