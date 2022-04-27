Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

NYSE:BG traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.13. 27,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

