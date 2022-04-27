Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36.

BG stock opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after buying an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

