Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

