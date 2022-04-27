Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.
Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Business First Bancshares (Get Rating)
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.