BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZFD. Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 161,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,151. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

