Cactus (WHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.