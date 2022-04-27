CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.66) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.30 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 319,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

