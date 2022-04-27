Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 10,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,065. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.