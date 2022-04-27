Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.