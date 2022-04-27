Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 170,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.