Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
NYSE:CWH opened at $25.18 on Monday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Camping World (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
