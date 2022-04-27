Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.77.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,390.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,660.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,784.18.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $296,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $724,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

