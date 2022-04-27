Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 242,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,746. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

