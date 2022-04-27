Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$158.00 to C$156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.91.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 883,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$109.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

