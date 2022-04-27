Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$172.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.91.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,789. The stock has a market cap of C$109.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$160.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$158.85.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.