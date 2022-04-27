Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.22.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 512,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,875. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$160.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.