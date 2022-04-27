Canfor (CFP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Canfor to post earnings of C$4.03 per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$23.53 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

