Canfor (CFP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Canfor to post earnings of C$4.03 per share for the quarter.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter.
Shares of CFP stock opened at C$23.53 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19.
Canfor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
