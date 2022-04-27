Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$249.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$9.73.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

