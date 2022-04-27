Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.05).

Get Immunome alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMNM. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Immunome has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -1.35.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.