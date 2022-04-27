Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Capgemini alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of CGEMY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.