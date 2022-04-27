Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Sells £120,175.44 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($153,167.78).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 21.08 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The firm has a market cap of £354.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.29. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.71).

Get Capita alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.