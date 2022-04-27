Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $164.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.