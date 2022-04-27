Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $164.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.
Shares of COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
