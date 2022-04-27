Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,688. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.