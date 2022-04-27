Capital One Financial Weighs in on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

