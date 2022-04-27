Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.