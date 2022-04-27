CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

CSTR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

