Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.